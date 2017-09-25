Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Microsoft Opens AI-Based Healthcare Department

Microsoft has created the division as part of its commitment to "transform healthcare" using technologies such as machine learning and Cloud computing,

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2017, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Opens AI-Based Healthcare Department
Microsoft Opens AI-Based Healthcare Department (photo for representation, image: AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD)
Microsoft has set up a new healthcare department at its Cambridge research facility, which will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to aid in medical research and treatment of patients. The tech giant has created the division as part of its commitment to "transform healthcare" using technologies such as machine learning and Cloud computing, The Telegraph reported late on Sunday. The company has hired researcher Iain Buchan, former clinical professor in public health informatics at the University of Manchester, to lead the healthcare research division, the report said.

"The team's research could include developing predictive analytic tools and personal health information systems, as well as, using AI to target interventions," Buchan was quoted as saying. The research plans include monitoring systems that will help keep patients out of hospitals and alert them about the problems in a timely manner. The new department will also conduct studies into diseases such as diabetes.

Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.

Also Watch: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES