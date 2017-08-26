Tech
Microsoft Patents Augmented Reality Controller

Microsoft had originally filed the patent in June 2016 the same day when it published its Windows Mixed Reality vision video.

August 26, 2017
Microsoft Patents Augmented Reality Controller (photo for representation, image: News18)
A patent filing by software giant Microsoft has revealed that the company is working on a wand-like controller for augmented reality (AR) and "HoloLens". On Tuesday, Microsoft published a new patent that revealed the design for "an AR input device".

The wand-like controller looks like a cross between a motion controller and a pen, The Verge reported. Microsoft had originally filed the patent in June 2016 the same day when it published its Windows Mixed Reality vision video.

The software major has been planning to introduce a range of Mixed Reality headsets from partners such HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Acer.and Acer. Fuelled by Snapchat Lenses and Facebook Stories, AR is gaining fast traction in the US.

Facebook is also working on developing AR glasses that could blend digital objects with the physical world. The company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously shown photos of similar glasses, saying that they would be the future of AR, but he did not reveal that it was developing such a product.

The Facebook CEO has been of the opinion that AR will be the next big consumer tech platform after smartphones.

