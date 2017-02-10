Microsoft Project Neon to Give Windows 10 a New Look

US tech giant Microsoft is planning to refresh Windows 10 user interface(UI) later this year. Called Project NEON, the upcoming UI upgrade will introduce animations and other elements for visualisations.

"Project NEON aims to add fluidity, animation and blur to apps and the operating system and will also include a focus on Microsoft's 3D efforts in Windows 10, HoloLens software," tech website theverge.com reported.

The company will fully detail its Project NEON plans at its "Build" developers conference in May. Project NEON should benefit all types of Windows 10 devices, including Windows 10 Mobile, HoloLens and even Xbox.

With Project NEON, Microsoft's goal is to let developers seamlessly make apps in Windows 10.

Microsoft is also working on a new "Game Mode" feature for Windows 10 that will enhance the PC gaming experience of users making it run faster.

The company will also release "Arena" on Xbox Live, where you can play in organised tournaments or create your own, making eSports available for everyone.

In 2016, Microsoft acquired Beam, a live streaming video platform that focuses on video gaming, including playthroughs of video games and allows viewers to interact with the streams.

Beam will connect to your Xbox Live account, making it easy to stream your favourite games to Beam and your Xbox Live community. No extra software is needed and viewers anywhere will be able to watch your streams and interact with your broadcast.

The company is also adding updates to the Activity Feed, so you can connect and share more with your gaming friends.