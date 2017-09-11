Microsoft Rolls Out Outlook Add-Ins For Android
The launch will bring several add-ins from iOS to Android including Evernote, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Translator, Nimble, OnePlaceMail, Outlook Customer Manager, Smartsheet and Trello.
Microsoft Rolls Out Outlook Add-Ins For Android (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
Following the launch of add-ons for Outlook on iOS, Microsoft is rolling them out for Android customers with Outlook.com and Office 365 commercial email accounts. The launch will bring several add-ins from iOS to Android including Evernote, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Translator, Nimble, OnePlaceMail, Outlook Customer Manager, Smartsheet and Trello, Engadget reported on Monday.
The company will also launch new add-ins for Outlook such as Wrike, JIRA, MeisterTask, Gfycat and MojiLala across web, Windows, Mac, iOS and Android platforms. "Wrike, JIRA and MeisterTask are software made for teams which make responding to work emails faster and easier on the go," the report added.
Gfycat and MojiLala will allow users to add reaction GIFs and stickers in their emails. Users can go to Outlook Settings, then click Add-ins and tap the plus sign next to the apps to enable them.
