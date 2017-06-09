Microsoft Set to Acquire Security Firm Hexadite

Ransomware attacks have prompted Microsoft to sign an agreement to acquire Hexadite, a US-headquartered company that delivers agentless, automatic incident investigation and remediation solutions.

"Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyberthreat landscape," Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft , said.

Although the the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, Tech Crunch reported that the deal was finalised for a price of $100 million to acquire the company that uses AI to identify and protect against attacks.

According to a Microsoft blog, once closed, the acquisition will build on the successful work Microsoft was already doing to help commercial Windows 10 customers detect, investigate and respond to advanced attacks on their networks with Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP).

WDATP continues to prove its value in detecting high-profile security cases such as zero-day attacks, ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats.

With Hexadite, WDATP will include endpoint security automated remediation, while continuing the incredible growth in activations of WDATP, which now protects almost two million devices.

"Hexadite's technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft's robust enterprise security offerings," Myerson added.

Windows 10 was the most secure version of Windows ever and with ongoing investments in the areas of automating detection and remediation.

Windows 10 would continue to drive deployments with customers like the US Department of Defence,

Australian Department of Human Services, Kimberly-Clark, MARS Inc., Crystal Group and many others, the

blog said.

Hexadite headquarters are based in Boston, with a team of researchers in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Following the close of the deal and after a period of integration, Hexadite would be fully absorbed into Microsoft as part of the Windows and Devices Group.