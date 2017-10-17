Microsoft Skype Lite Gets group Video Calling, AI Chatbot

Microsoft on Monday announced the introduction of group video calling feature and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot named "Ruuh" for Skype Lite ahead of Diwali. The video calling is available for all Skype Lite users across the country and will allow anyone to join the group video or audio call on the app for free. Users can tap on the call tab on the application to start a group call with friends or family.Meanwhile, the AI-based chatbot is available on all Skype products in the country. "Ruuh", with female voice rendition, will help users create personalised cards for Diwali apart from chatting with the user, the company said. The tech giant has also introduced other features such as Diwali-themed stickers and emoticons. Earlier this year, Microsoft threw a direct competition to social media apps like Google's messaging app Allo and video calling app Duo, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, by launching Skype Lite to provide a seamless experience in messaging, audio and video calling even at lower bandwidths.The lightweight app supports several Indian languages including Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.