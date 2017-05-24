Microsoft Surface Pro: A 2X Accuracy Powerhouse With a Mobile Creative Studio

Microsoft Corporation unveiled its new Surface Pro which Microsoft claims to be twice as accurate as its predecessor. The Surface Pro is said to be enhanced by PixelSense Accelerator custom silicon that aims at a more fluid writing and drawing using the Surface Pro Pen. Surface Pro Pen now also supports tilt for a more natural shading.

The Microsoft Surface Pro also acts as a mobile creative studio with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display that supports the new Surface Pen and Surface Dial both on and off-screen.

The new Surface Pro is said to deliver up to 13.5 hours of battery life, making it more than 2.5 times faster than Surface Pro 3.

"With the introduction of the new Surface Pro we are once again advancing the category by delivering the versatility of a powerhouse laptop and a mobile creative studio in one thin, lightweight device," Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Watch Video: Pay Close Attention to Cost And Performance: Qualcomm VP on Making For India

Also read: Microsoft Announces Teams Connector For Flow

The new Surface Pro has been redesigned from the inside out to give people more performance and 50 percent more battery life than the Surface Pro 4 and packs the power of a 7th generation Intel Core processor into a new fanless and whisper-quiet design.

The new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover delivers a high-quality scissor mechanism and 1.3 mm of key travel for faster and more accurate typing. A full-size glass trackpad with five-finger multi-touch capabilities allows ultimate precision and the entire keyboard is wrapped in soft and durable Alcantara material.

Starting at $799, the new Surface Pro will be launched on June 15 in 25 markets, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Britain and the US.

Also read: Lenskart.com Ties up With Truecaller to Improve Customer Service