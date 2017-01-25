Microsoft Ties Up With EY to Deliver Intelligence and Analytics Services in India

Global leader in advisory services EY and Microsoft announced to develop and deliver innovative high-performance intelligence and analytics advisory services in India.

These services will address the requirements of various industry sectors, including financial, life sciences, retail, consumer and packaged goods and government and public sector.

The services will be powered by Microsoft's comprehensive digital and cloud technologies, including Azure Analysis Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite.

"This partnership bolsters our value proposition and brings together our deep understanding and experience in technology advisory with the robust platform and market penetration of Microsoft," Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Regional Managing Partner at EY India, said in a statement.

EY's cross-sector advisory experience and the power of Microsoft's data intelligence and analytics offerings will enable the co-creation of a broad range of portfolios.

"Digital Transformation led growth is the key priority of Indian businesses today and cloud enabled data analytics will play a crucial role in their success," added Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India.