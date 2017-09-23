Microsoft to Open Flagship Store Opposite Apple's in Britain
Microsoft has officially confirmed its plans of unveiling a store which indicates the deal could be materialised.
Microsoft to Open Flagship Store Opposite Apple's in Britain
Microsoft is set to open its first UK store on Londons Oxford Circus, just opposite Apple's flagship store that was revamped a year ago. "Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to open a store in London. As has become tradition, Microsoft's new store is just a few doors away from Apple's own retail store on Regent Street," The Verge reported late on Thursday. The company had earlier shown interest in opening a flagship UK store. It was rumoured to open one in 2013 and then later in 2015.
However, the company shelved its plan after it could not locate a right spot. Notably, this time, Microsoft has officially confirmed its plans of unveiling a store which indicates the deal could be materialised. The tech giant has similar stores across the US, a few in Canada, and one each in Puerto Rico and Australia.
