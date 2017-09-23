Microsoft to Open Flagship Store Opposite Apple's in Britain

Microsoft is set to open its first UK store on Londons Oxford Circus, just opposite Apple's flagship store that was revamped a year ago. "Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to open a store in London. As has become tradition, Microsoft's new store is just a few doors away from Apple's own retail store on Regent Street," The Verge reported late on Thursday. The company had earlier shown interest in opening a flagship UK store. It was rumoured to open one in 2013 and then later in 2015.However, the company shelved its plan after it could not locate a right spot. Notably, this time, Microsoft has officially confirmed its plans of unveiling a store which indicates the deal could be materialised. The tech giant has similar stores across the US, a few in Canada, and one each in Puerto Rico and Australia.