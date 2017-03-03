Microsoft to Terminate Its Skype Wi-Fi Service From April 1

Days after it announced an exclusive “Made for India” Skype Lite app, Microsoft said it will soon discontinue its Skype Wi—Fi, a media report said.

The Skype Wi—Fi app would be delisted and it would no longer function after March 31.

This app gave users an option to connect to one of over two million hot-spots around the world, Digital Trends reported on Tuesday.

The app, available across Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and iOS, served as a convenient alternative to signing up with different Wi—Fi providers for Skype users on the move.

The users pay for their usage with Skype Credit.

The move would also help Microsoft to focus its efforts on core Skype features.

Skype Wi—Fi users with leftover Skype Credit would be able to use any remaining funds to make calls and send text messages using the standard Skype app, the report said.

If not, the users can contact Skype customer service to get a full refund.

