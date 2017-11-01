Microsoft Unveils Surface Pro With LTE Advanced: Price, Specifications
According to a report, Microsoft's Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will include an Intel Core i5 processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 modem.
Microsoft Unveils Surface Pro With LTE Advanced (image: Amazon.in)
In its vision to empower its employees with modern devices, Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled Surface Pro with LTE Advanced that will begin shipping to business customers in December. "We are at the edge of a major technology shift towards more intelligent computing - one fueled by the rise of data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," the company said in a blog post. "We are bringing even greater mobility to our Surface Pro line by making Surface Pro with LTE Advanced available to business customers beginning December 2017," it added.
According to The Verge, Microsoft's Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will include an Intel Core i5 processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 modem. Microsoft is using this LTE chipset, with 20 LTE bands, to ensure that anyone can buy this model of Surface Pro and have LTE work in any country around the world. The base model will include an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB of SSD storage and will be priced at $1,149. Microsoft is also offering an 8GB of RAM model with 256GB of SSD storage for $1,449.
