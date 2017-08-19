Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to Have New Feature to Prevent WannaCry-like Attacks

Microsoft India in a select press briefing in New Delhi showcased a new feature to prevent ransomware attacks like the recent WannaCry infection. The feature will be available in the upcoming major update for Windows 10 (Fall Creators Update) in September. Microsoft will introduce something called “Controlled folder access” inside its Windows Defender Security Centre in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.“Controlled folder access monitors the changes that apps make to files in certain protected folders,” according to Microsoft. Also, the new update will provide folder containerisation. This means you can create protected folders to guard important files from unknown threats. So, in the event of any ransomware attack, the files saved under ‘protected folders’ will be accessible while unprotected files could be locked by the ransomware. System folders will be protected by default. Having said that the recent WannaCry ransomware had majorly affected PCs running older Windows operating systems, like Windows XP, Microsoft has tightened its grip to prevent ransomware attacks on its latest Windows 10 OS.“If an app attempts to make a change to these files, and the app is blacklisted by the feature, you’ll get a notification about the attempt. Also, you can add additional folders to the list of protected folders, but you cannot alter the default list, which includes folders such as Documents, Pictures, Movies, and Desktop,” as per a statement by Microsoft.