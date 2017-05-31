Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Computex 2017

Microsoft on Wednesday showcased an innovative Windows Mixed Reality headsets designed with the help from partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo at the information and communication technology (ICT) show 'Computex 2017'.

Available later this year, these affordable headsets will utilise the Windows Mixed Reality platform to enable new video, entertainment, social and productivity experiences.

Mixed reality (MR), merges real and virtual worlds to produce new environments and visualisations where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time.

The tech giant also outlined key areas of focus to inspire customers, increase momentum in the PC market with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and spark emerging categories including Windows Mixed Reality, Windows and Azure solutions for the Internet of Things.

"At Microsoft, our success scales with our partners and, as an ecosystem, we reinvent existing markets even as we explore new ones," said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Consumer and Device Sales, in a statement.

Also showcased at the event were the latest collections in consumer, gaming, education and commercial devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic, Samsung and Toshiba.

In addition, Microsoft announced "Always Connected" devices will be coming from ASUS, HP and Lenovo, on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. These new devices will feature Windows 10, with always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life.

