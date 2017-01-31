countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
Microsoft Working with Washington State on Suit Against Donald Trump Immigration Order
File Photo: Donald Trump
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said it has been cooperating with the Washington State Attorney General's Office, which is suing in federal court to stop President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from several Muslim countries.
Don't miss: Asus Zenfone 3S Max Review: Battery Powerhouse With Stylish Looks
Microsoft said it was providing information about the order's impact "in order to be supportive. And we'd be happy to testify further if needed," spokesman Pete Wootton said in a statement.
Read more: Fitbit to Trim 6% Workforce After Poor Q4 Performance
Recommended For You
- Shahid Afridi Plans to Turn Freelance Cricketer
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Triumph Rocket III Cafe Racer: A 2300cc Engine, Vintage Style And a Spoonful of Intimidation
- Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Finally Out and It Is Absolutely Magical
- Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op