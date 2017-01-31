countdown To Budget 2017
Microsoft Working with Washington State on Suit Against Donald Trump Immigration Order

Reuters

First published: January 31, 2017, 2:25 PM IST | Updated: 34 mins ago
File Photo: Donald Trump

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said it has been cooperating with the Washington State Attorney General's Office, which is suing in federal court to stop President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from several Muslim countries.

Microsoft said it was providing information about the order's impact "in order to be supportive. And we'd be happy to testify further if needed," spokesman Pete Wootton said in a statement.

