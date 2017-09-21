Microsoft Xbox One S up For Pre-Orders Starting at Rs 29,990

Microsoft today announced that the Xbox One S is now available for pre-order in India starting September 20 from Amazon India, Flipkart and select retailers. The Xbox One S will be launching in India with the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle, available in both 500GB and 1TB storage options with prices starting from Rs 29,990. In addition, customers who pre-order the console from Amazon India, Flipkart and select retail partners will receive Microsoft Studios’ Gears of War 4, and EA’s historic warfare shooter Battlefield 1 gaming CDs.Part of the Xbox family of devices, Xbox One S is 40 percent smaller than the original Xbox One, featuring a sleek design, “robot white” color and a built-in power supply. The Xbox One S supports 4K Ultra HD for Blu-ray movies and content streamed from partners like Netflix, as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) for video and gaming. The Xbox One S comes with the blockbusters games, over 100 console exclusives, a multiplayer network, backward compatibility for Xbox 360 games and the original Xbox (selected titles).One such bundled offer comes with the Forza Horizon 3 game. The Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle includes:• Xbox One S – Choice of either 1TB or 500GB of memory.• Forza Horizon 3 – A full-game download of Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition for Xbox One and Windows 10. Forza Horizon 3 offers the ability to sync gameplay progress across both console and PC platforms via Xbox Play Anywhere.• Xbox Wireless Controller – The Xbox Wireless Controller works with any Xbox One console and features textured grip, improved wireless range, and Bluetooth technology, for use on both console and Windows 10 devices.• 14-day Trial Membership of Xbox Live Gold – for online gameplay through Xbox Live Gold gaming network.Xbox One S will officially launch in India by October 5, 2017. The Xbox One S 500GB variant will be available for Rs 29,990 and the Xbox One S 1TB variant will be available for Rs 34,990.