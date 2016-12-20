Minecraft Now Available for Download on Apple TV

Popular world building game Minecraft is now available for purchase on the tvOS App Store with seven pieces of downloadable content which includes the latest Ender update, a media report said.

All seven pieces of the downloadable content for the "Apple TV edition" of Minecraft are included in the $19.99 price, including the Holiday 2015, Town Folk, and City Folk skin packs, as well as the Plastic, Natural, Cartoon and Festive 2016 mash-ups, Apple Insider reported.

The new Ender Update, which brings a whole bunch of new single-player content to the experience, is also available for free to Minecraft Pocket players on iOS.

The new Festive Mash-Up Pack 2016 can be purchased for $3.99. Minecraft is also available for Mac for $26.95 and on iOS for $6.99.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook first announced Minecraft was coming to Apple TV in MacBook Pro event in October.

Minecraft, a sandbox video game originally created by Swedish game designer Markus "Notch" Persson and later developed and published by Mojang, was first released in 2009 and was ultimately purchased by Microsoft in September of 2014.

The game allows players to build in a procedurally generated world either in a game-oriented survival mode, or in a free-build mode with no constraints on materials.