'Minecraft' Sales Hit 122 Million, With 55 Million Monthly Players
The Microsoft-owned Swedish developer Mojang announced that its sandbox video game Minecraft had hit 122 million sales. It currently has the largest active gaming community, according to Business Insider.
The hugely popular video game "Minecraft" has hit a new sales milestone of 122 million copies sold, and its monthly player figures have shot up from by 37.5% to 55 million since previous figures were released in June 2016. The company celebrated the news by releasing animated gifs on social media to relativize the enormity of the numbers.
As Microsoft's Majong simply puts it, "Minecraft" is "a game about placing blocks and going on adventures." Originally developed by Markus "Notch" Persson, the "Minecraft" franchise was bought by Mojang in 2014 for $2.5 billion.
