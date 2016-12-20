Mission Cashless: All Freecharge Wallet Balances up to Rs 20,000 Insured Against Phone Theft

Digital payments platform FreeCharge has announced e-wallet protection plan for all its users, both consumers & merchants. The facility, in partnership with Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, will be offered free of cost to all FreeCharge users.

Also read: Apple to Make iPhones, iPads, Macs in India Soon?

“With this move, FreeCharge takes another step in proactively addressing consumer concern around the usage and security of e-wallets, safeguarding the money of the consumer in the event of theft or loss of his/her phone,” said FreeCharge in a statement.

Also read: Motorola Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4 Play Get Cheaper on Amazon India

Under this wallet insurance arrangement, the underlying wallet balance of all the customers will be insured up to a limit of Rs 20,000, as long as the user is transacting at least once a month. In the case of a phone loss or theft, all the customer needs to do is to file a FIR within 24 hours at the local police station and report the same immediately to FreeCharge via e-mail or by calling customer care.

Also read: Nokia P Android Nougat Smartphone With 6 GB RAM And 23MP Camera Coming Soon: Report

“FreeCharge, which is compliant with all applicable security standards, operates an in-house state-of-the-art Fraud & Risk management system, with more than 500 sophisticated algorithms and checks in order to keep the consumer money safe at all the times,” added the release.