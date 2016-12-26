MobiKwik Launches MobiKwik LITE App in Gujarati Language

MobiKwik has launched a Gujarati language version of its mobile app to help about 59 million Gujarati speaking population transact via their handheld devices. The Gujarati version would be based on a lighter variant ‘MobiKwik LITE’ of the app and can be downloaded with standard mobile connection by giving a missed call.

“Majority of Indians are not fluent in English and prefer to converse in their local languages. Given this fact, we announced the launch of MobiKwik app in regional languages. We had launched Hindi last month and Gujarati is the second languages addition to the app,” said MobiKwik Co-Founder, Upasana Taku.

“Even as Gujarat ranks 8th on the list of e-commerce users, consumers in the state are witnessing a growing penetration of mobile based transactions. Cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat are fast adapting to digital transactions with Ahmedabad alone accounting for more than 20% per cent of the total transactions on MobiKwik from the state,” the company claimed.

The top categories of transactions among the mobile users in Gujarat are for utility payments and recharges. MobiKwik powers digital wallet payments for major retailers such as Big Bazaar, Croma, Pantaloons and others.

The company also offers payments at pan India toll plazas, IRCTC, Gujarat Gas Company Limited, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company and GSPC Gas.

