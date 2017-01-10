MobiKwik Offers Zero Surcharge at Petrol Pumps, LPG Payments

Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Tuesday announced zero surcharge on all transactions at petrol pumps and LPG gas payments.

"The announcement of zero surcharge on all petrol pumps and LPG transactions will benefit consumers and will motivate them to continue using digital payments," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

MobiKwik is currently accepted across petrol pumps and gas stations in 20 cities that includes all major Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum pumps in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others.

The company also powers digital payments for LPG companies like Indane, Bharat Gas and HP.

MobiKwik has also launched a lighter version of its app named MobiKwik lite in Hindi, English and Gujarati for tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

