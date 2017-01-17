MobiKwik Registers 10 Times Growth in Oil And Gas Sector

Domestic mobile wallet major MobiKwik on Tuesday announced that it registered 10 times growth within the past week in transactions from the oil and gas sector.

Mobikwik powers digital payments for all major petrol vends of Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil in 20 cities.

"Within the past week, we have achieved 10 times growth in transactions and are certain that the oil and gas sector will contribute tremendously to our growth in 2017," said Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik, in a statement.

"Petrol and diesel are daily necessities and we have been working aggressively to drive adoption of digital payments in the sector," Taku added.

MobiKwik recently announced zero surcharge on all transactions from oil and gas sector.

Also read: Ola Drivers to be Trained by Apollo Hospitals to Tackle on-road Medical Emergencies