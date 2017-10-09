Mobile Accessories Brand PTron Records Rs 50 cr in Sales
Launched two years back, LatestOne.com's mobile accessories brand PTron has now crossed Rs 50 crore in sales.
PTron Tronite Bluetooth Smartwatch. Representative Image. (Image: PTron)
E-tailer LatestOne.com's mobile accessories brand PTron has crossed Rs 50 crore in sales since its launch two years back, the company claimed on Monday, adding that it has sold more than one million units of PTron accessories. Some of their best-selling products are headphones, chargers, power banks, mobile covers and smartwatches.
"We are targeting cross-cumulative sales of Rs 100 crore of PTron products in the financial year 2018-19 and make it the number one mid-market mobile accessories brand in India," said Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technology Pvt. Ltd that owns LatestOne.com, in a statement. "Though the brand was formally launched just over two years back, PTron sales grew rapidly, backed by a good quality and product warranty," Khwaja added.
Watch Video: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art
"We are targeting cross-cumulative sales of Rs 100 crore of PTron products in the financial year 2018-19 and make it the number one mid-market mobile accessories brand in India," said Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technology Pvt. Ltd that owns LatestOne.com, in a statement. "Though the brand was formally launched just over two years back, PTron sales grew rapidly, backed by a good quality and product warranty," Khwaja added.
Watch Video: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Does a Dhoni, Plays the Trademark 'Helicopter Shot'
- Kangana is the Chosen One: Sister Rangoli Hits Back at Farhan
- BCCI Acts on Kohli's Idea, Plans Special Pay For 'Only' Test Players
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: Our Target is to Win Title Says English Star Gomes
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer