Mobile World Congress 2018 Will be About ‘Creating a Better Future'

With just a few months to go before the 2018 edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain) -- February 26 to March 1, 2018 -- the event's organizers have revealed the first list of speakers and the main themes on the agenda at this year's edition. The theme for the 2018 Mobile World Congress is "Creating a Better Future." As well as providing an annual showcase for new mobile handsets and connected devices, the event will also offer insight into the development of 5G and the networks of the future, as well as future content and the evolution of security solutions.Mobile World Congress is staged each year by the GSMA, an association representing no less than 800 mobile phone operators in 220 countries. As well as Sunil Bharti Mittal -- founder of Bharti Enterprises and GSMA chairman -- a host of speakers from the telecoms world have already been announced, including BT Group CEO Gavin Patterson, Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm, NTT DOCOMO president and CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, Red Hat president and CEO Jim Whitehurst, Telenor president and CEO Sigve Brekke, and Vodafone Group chief executive Vittorio Colao.In 2017, Mobile World Congress saw Nokia return to the mobile market while also pulling off a marketing masterstroke by releasing a revamped 2017 version of its legendary 3310. Sony, Huawei and LG also presented their latest creations at the event. Standout smart devices included the Sony Xperia Touch, a smart projector bringing touch sensitivity to any flat surface, and Huwaei's Watch 2 smartwatch. Moreover, 5G was already a subject of discussion at last year's event, complete with various demonstrations, even though the next-generation, ultra-high-speed mobile wireless standard isn't expected to be introduced before 2020 -- at the earliest.The organizers expect more than 2,300 exhibitors and 108,000 visitors to attend the 2018 edition of MWC.Mobile World Congress will run February 26 to March 1, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.