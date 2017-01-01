Most Consumers Are Willing to Spend up to Rs 13k For a Good Budget Smartphone

Smartphone buyers in India are willing to spend anything between Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 for getting an affordable handset with good specifications. A Twitter poll highlighted that over 50 percent of buyers are willing to spend up to Rs 13,000 on a new smartphone while around 40 percent were ready to pay up to Rs 15,000 for a budget delight.

Going forward in 2017, smartphones in the affordable segment will woo consumers with dual-lens rear cameras along with bigger batteries. The focus on providing improved hardware specifications along with software customisation will continue to happen as the affordable smartphone market will become more competitive next year.

Keeping this in mind, several brands will launch affordable smartphones with attractive specifications in January 2017. One of the handsets to look forward to is the Honor 6X.

To recall the specifications, the Honor 6X is expected to be powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor 6X, with dual cameras at the back, was launched in China earlier and is set to arrive in India soon.

