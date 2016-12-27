Moto 360 2nd Gen Retailing for Less Than $200 in US Ahead of New Year

It might just be the perfect time to own a smartwatch in the United States and even more if you are a Motorola enthusiast. The prices of second-generation Moto 360 has got a price cut in the US and it is retailing for less than $200.

Verizon is selling the smartwatch for $199.99 even as the Motorola US website lists it at a starting price of $349.99. Other retailers such as B&H Photo are selling it for around $300.

The Moto 360 second-gen comes with a leather strap and is powered by the custom Android Wear platform. It was launched in September and has received massive price cuts since then.

