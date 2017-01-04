Moto E3 Power Now Available For Rs 999 on Flipkart Under Exchange

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on the budget Moto E3 Power smartphone which was launched in September last year. The Moto E3 Power, which is priced at Rs 7,999, can be purchased for as low as Rs 999 (excluding delivery charges) on Flipkart under the exchange offer.

Flipkart is also offering EMI plans starting at Rs 388 per month along with mobile data offers from Idea and additional 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

(Image: Screenshot/Flipkart)

However, to avail the maximum discount of Rs 7,000, buyers will have to exchange the Xiaomi Mi 5 which is currently worth Rs 22,999.

Moto E Power is an affordable 4G smartphone that sports a 5-inch HD display that is smudge-resistant. The phone is powered by a 64-bit MT6735p quad-core 1.0GHz processor with Mali T720 GPU (MP1 550MHz) and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Moto E Power comes loaded with a 3500 mAh battery and the box includes a 10W rapid charger that the company claims will instantly give you a battery life of 5 hours in just 15 minutes of charging. The phone is also covered with a water-repellent nano-coating protecting it from accidental spills and splashes.

(Image: Screenshot/Flipkart)

Moto E packs in an 8-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera that includes beautification mode.

The Moto E Power comes with 16GB of on-board storage that's expandable up to 32GB and also packs in 2GB RAM.