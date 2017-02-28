Moto G5 First Look Video at MWC 2017: Great Design But Pricing Will be The Key Factor

Motorola launched the first smartphone with a metal design to its G-series. Moto G5 was launched on Sunday at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Here we take a look at what Motorola has to offer with the latest addition to its G series, Moto G5.

The Moto G5 comes with a 2800 mAh battery and a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor. The phone also sports a fingerprint reader in the front.

Moto G5 includes a 13-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera.

The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, Octa-core processor and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Moto G5 is expected to launch in India on March 15 along with its bigger variant, Moto G5 Plus. The phone will be available in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colour options.

Moto G5 Black launched in MWC 2017, Barcelona. (Image: Motorola)

KEY SPECS

Display: 5-inch (1920x1080)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Octa-core)

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Camera: Rear: 13MP with PDAF

Front: 5MP

Memory: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM;

Battery: 2,800 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, Micro USB

Colours: Lunar Gray or Fine Gold

