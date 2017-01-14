Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus to Launch on Feb 26

Lenovo-owned Moto will reportedly launch the Moto G4 series successor at MWC 2017 on February 26. Lenovo has just made an official announcement of new a Moto phone and is expected to launch the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones.

Reports highlight that the Moto G5 Plus will sport an all-metal body with a fingerprint scanner in the front while the Moto G5 may not feature a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5 Plus will house a 5.5-inch display and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The Moto G5 Plus will sport 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a 3,080 mAh battery.The device will support 4G VoLTE.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has just launched the P2 smartphone with a massive 5,100mAh battery in India. Lenovo P2 will retail at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999 for 3GB and 4GB variants respectively.

The smartphone packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB, which can be further expanded to another 128 GB via a micro SD card.

