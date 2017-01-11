Moto G5 Plus With Android Nougat, Snapdragon 625 Revealed

Lenovo-owned Moto seems to be already working on the next Moto G5 series smartphone if reports are to be believed. A prototype of the Moto G5 Plus, which looks similar to the Moto X (2017) was reportedly leaked having a price tag of $388, which roughly translates to around Rs 26,000.

While there is no official word on the same, the leaked Moto G5 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

Running Android Nougat, the Moto G5 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The device features a fingerprint scanner and is supported by a 3,080 mAh battery.

