Moto G5 Plus With Snapdragon 625 to Launch in India for Rs 14,999 in March

Lenovo's sub-brand Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2017 that will be held in Barcelona this year. The company also plans to get the phone to India sooner than expected.

According to sources, the Moto G5 Plus will launch in India in March 2017 at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The company has not yet commented on the exact date of launch for the Indian market.

The Moto G5 Plus is expected to house a 5.5-inch display and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The device will also sport a 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera. This phone will also come with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory.

The device will be powered by a 3,080 mAh battery and will support 4G VoLTE connectivity.

The phone has been already making a buzz on the internet after images of the phone was leaked on a Chinese social media platform.

Watch this space for more on the Moto G5 Plus.