Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?

People have seen some really impressive Android smartphones since Chinese smartphone makers have entered the Indian market. Many smartphones have been already launched in 2017 in the sub-Rs 15K segment, which is also the most competitive price segment in India.

It might get difficult for you to track all the phones when you actually want to buy one. Here is a detailed comparison of the Moto G5, and the Honor 6X and their reviews.

Moto G5

Price Starts at Rs 11,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the smaller sibling of G5 Plus with an impressive 5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The G5 and G5 Plus are the first smartphones in the G-series lineup to feature a metal body.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.

Read review of Moto G5 here

Honor 6X

Price: Starts at Rs 12,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 6X in India in two variants. One comes with a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM version for Rs 12,999 and another one is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Watch the video of Honor 8 Pro first look

One of the key USP's of the Honor 6X is its dual-camera setup. The device comes with two primary cameras, one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images. This helps the Honor 6X to click images with a bokeh effect something similar to what you get on the Honor 8 and the Huawei P9.