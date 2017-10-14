Moto G5S 'Midnight Blue' Variant Announced For Rs 12,999 Under Diwali Offer

Motorola India has today announced the availability of a new colour variant of its budget smartphone offering - the Moto G5S. The all-metal unibody smartphone will be available in a ‘Midnight Blue’ colour option at a price of Rs 14,999 across all retail stores and Moto Hubs starting October 14, 2017. Motorola has also put up a launch offer with the new Moto G5S colour variant wherein a the Moto device will be up for sale at a special Diwali price of Rs 12,999. In addition to this, buyers can also avail EMI schemes upon purchase, valid from October 14 to 21.The smartphone is currently available in two colour options, Fine gold, and Lunar Gray and the 'Midnight Blue' will be the third variant. Moto G5S boast of features such as a 16-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF). Specifications of the smartphone include a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an Octa-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and a 4GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage. The Moto G5S run ANdroid 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3000mAh battery.Motorola has announced offers on the Moto G5S which can now be availed at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999 from October 14 to October 21 at all leading mobile retail stores, across the country.