Moto M Grey Colour to Go on Sale From Monday, to be Available for Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

Lenovo-owned Moto's recently-launched Moto M will start retailing in Grey colour variant starting Monday. The new colour variant Moto M will be exclusive to e-Commerce site Flipkart and will go on sale from February 6, at 12:00pm. The all-metal Moto M will retail in 32GB and 64GB storage options. It is currently available in Gold and Silver variants only.

Also, Flipkart is running a special exchange offer wherein you can exchange your old smartphone for the new Moto M and get up to INR 15,000 off, which reduces the total cost to just Rs 2,999 sans delivery charges.

And there are also easy EMI options available starting at INR 873/month on purchasing the Moto M.

The Moto M is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor and comes in two memory options - 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM for Rs 17,999. Both the versions support up to 128GB microSD cards. There is a 16 MP rear camera with dual LED flash along with an 8MP selfie camera in Moto M smartphone. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE and has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type C, 3.5mm and Bluetooth v4.1.

The Moto M is powered by a 3,050mAh battery and runs stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.It is also the first Moto phone to feature Dolby Atmos support. The phone offers water repellent nano-coating to safeguard against water splashes.