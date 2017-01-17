Moto M Silver With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Available For as Low as Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

The Silver colour variant of the recently launched all-metal Moto M smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage is now available on Flipkart for Rs 17,999. The Moto M was launched in December 2016 at Rs 15,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 15,000 for the Silver variant which reduces the total cost to just Rs 2,999 excluding delivery charges. If you are using an old Apple iPhone 6 and wish to shift to Android, then you can get the Moto M Silver variant with 4GB RAM for Rs 4,639.

The Flipkart Assured exchange deal is available for several smartphones including Nexus phones. However, to avail the maximum discount of Rs 15,000, users will have to exchange the new Moto Z.

The Moto M sports a 16 MP rear camera with dual LED flash along with an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE and has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type C, 3.5mm and Bluetooth v4.1.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,050mAh battery and runs stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.It is also the first Moto phone to feature Dolby Atmos support. The phone offers water repellent nano-coating to safeguard against splashes.

