Moto M With 3GB RAM Available For as Low as Rs 999 on Flipkart

The recently launched Moto M smartphone with metal body is selling on Flipkart for as low as Rs 999 under exchange (without delivery charges). The Moto M, priced at Rs 15,999, comes with a unibody design that sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as well.

The ‘Flipkart Assured’ exchange offer on the Moto M is available with several smartphones including the Apple iPhone 6. The older iPhone 6 will fetch a discount of Rs 13,410 on the new Moto M. However, Flipkart is offering the maximum discount of Rs 15,000 on the new flagship Moto Z.

Interestingly, you can also exchange old Nokia smartphones to get discounts on the new Moto M.

The Moto M is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor and comes in two memory options- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM for Rs 17,999. Both the versions support up to 128GB microSD cards.

The smartphone sports a 16 MP rear camera with dual LED flash along with an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE and has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type C, 3.5mm and Bluetooth v4.1.

The Moto M is powered by a 3,050mAh battery and runs stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.It is also the first Moto phone to feature Dolby Atmos support. The phone offers water repellent nano-coating to safeguard against splashes.