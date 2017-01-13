»
1-min read

Moto X Play to Get Android Nougat Update Soon

News18.com

First published: January 13, 2017, 5:16 PM IST | Updated: 14 mins ago
Motorola has confirmed that the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto X Play will arrive by the end of January. (Representative image: News18.com)

After the Moto Z, it is now time for the older Moto X Play to get the Android Nougat update. Motorola has confirmed that the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto X Play will arrive by the end of January in the European region. Moto X Play users in India can expect to receive the update soon as well.

Lenovo-owned Moto had previously confirmed Android Nougat for the Moto X Play along with 14 other Moto smartphones.

The flagship Moto Z had received the update in December last year. The Moto Z offers a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels at a pixel density of 535ppi. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It has a 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front camera with LED flash along with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera with dual LED Flash and OIS.

The Moto Z along with the cheaper Moto Z Play are the first modular Moto smartphones with Moto Mods support.

Here is the full list of Moto phones that will get Android Nougat update:

Moto G (4th Gen)
Moto G Plus (4th Gen)
Moto G Play (4th Gen)
Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)
Moto X Style
Moto X Play
Moto X Force
Droid Turbo 2
Droid Maxx 2
Moto Z
Moto Z Droid
Moto Z Force Droid
Moto Z Play
Moto Z Play Droid
Google Nexus 6

