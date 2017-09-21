Moto X4 Android One Edition For Project-Fi Launched
Moto X4 Android One edition for Project Fi has been announced by Google. The smartphone carries the firepower of the original Moto X4 along with a Pure Android experience. Read to know more about the new edition Moto X4.
Google has officially announced the Moto X4 Android One edition for Project Fi as a US exclusive. The announcement comes days after a render of the smartphone was leaked on the internet, hinting at a Moto X4 edition with the branding of Android One on it. The Android One variant will essentially provide a pure Android experience to the users, complete with pre-installed Google apps like Google Assistant and Google Duo. Apart from this, Google also promises the Android One Moto X4 to receive the latest updates by the company in time: “You’ll also get access to the latest updates from Android, such as Android Oreo before the end of the year. Android One moto x4 will be among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P.”
In terms of specifications, the Moto X4 Android One edition is similar to the regular Moto X4, sporting a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1080x1920 pixels resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It houses an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with Adreno 508 GPU. The Moto X4 Android One edition carries a 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.
The Moto X4 Android One edition carries three camera lenses. Two of these lenses, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel, are embedded into its dual camera setup at the back. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel lens with features like adaptive low-light mode. Google is also offering storage space to Moto X4 users on Google Photos.
The Moto X4 runs on a 3,000 mAh battery that comes with fast charging support, which Google calls ‘Turbo Charging’. It comes with a USB Type-C connectivity. As per Google, the Moto X4 Android One edition will be secured with ‘timely security updates and built-in malware protection from Google Play Protect’.
The new edition of the Moto X4 is available in two colour options - Super Black and Sterling Blue, at a price of $399. For now, the device will be sold only in US on Google’s Project Fi network. Google has also announced a trade-in program for the Moto X4 Android One variant, wherein, Google will offer up to $165 for select Nexus devices in exchange for the Moto X4. Availing the exchange offer before October 5 will also entitle the customer to an extra $50 Fi credit. The new Moto X4 can be ordered on the official website of Project Fi.
