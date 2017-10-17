Moto X4 With Dual Voice Assistant Support, Dual Camera to Launch on Nov 13

We agree! The #MotoX4 will be unveiled on the 13th of November. Stay tuned for all details! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 16, 2017

Moto X4 launch event had earlier been postponed by Motorola from its original launch date of October 3. As per a recent tweet, the company is now set to unveil the smartphone in India on November 13. Following its global debut at IFA 2017, the latest addition to the Moto X series boasted of both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support. Though the Motorola smartphones in India always carried Google Assistant support, the Moto X4 is expected to carry the Amazon Alexa integration as well, following the launch of Amazon’s voice services in India last month.In terms of specifications, the Moto X4 carries a metal unibody design sporting a 5.2-inch Full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Moto X4 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs the Android 7.1 Nougat OS and will be getting the Android Oreo update soon.The dual camera setup on the Moto X4 includes a 12-megapixel dual auto-focus lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The setup enables modes like depth detection, depth effects, ultra-wide-angle photos, selective focus and more. On the front, the Moto X4 carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.The Motorola smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging., Additional features on the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel in the front, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C connectivity and a single nano-SIM slot.The Moto X4 is priced at EUR 399 (~Rs30,500) and is expected to carry a similar price tag to India.