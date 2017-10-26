Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition Unveiled; Costs More Than Apple iPhone X
Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition has been announced and along with an upgrade in the specifications from the regular Moto Z series offerings, the smartphone also carries a steep price hike. Read to know more about the latest Motorola smartphone.
Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition has been launched in China. (Image: Motorola China)
Motorola China has officially launched the successor to its Moto Z series as the new Moto Z 2018 and Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition. The latest Motorola offerings have been launched with a steep price hike, as the specifications of the smartphones have also been revised. While the previous versions of the Moto Z series were powered by a Snapdragon 625 SOC and were essentially mid-range devices, the Kingsman Edition boasts of a price tag of a whopping 9999 Yuan (~Rs 97,600). The 'more than 100 percent' price hike can be accredited to a better display quality, dual camera setup, accompanying moto mods and accessories.
The specifications of the Moto Z 2018 reveal a similar listing as that of the Moto Z2 Force, with a same 5.5-inch display but an enhanced resolution of 2560x1440 P-OLED and a ShatterShield Shatterproof capability. The processor of the smartphone has also been upgraded to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space with micro SD card support. With all the spec upgrades, the Moto Z 2018 is being promoted as the company’s new flagship offering in China.
In terms of optics, the Moto Z 2018 carries two 12-megapixel lenses embedded into its dual camera setup, with one being RGB and the other being a monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Moto Z 2018 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and just like every Motorola offering, is expected to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo OS update soon.
Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition will draw its juice from a 2730 mAh battery and will come with 15W Turbo Fast Charge support. A Moto Mod accompanying the smartphone will offer an additional 3,490 mAh battery, while another will provide the functionality of wireless charging for the smartphone.
Additional bundled accessory with the Kingsman Edition includes 3.5mm to USB Type C adapter, Moto USB-C Hi-Fi headphones, VIP card, 45th-anniversary notepad and warranty card.
