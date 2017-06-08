Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play: The Same Great Moto Mod Experience in a New Design

The Moto Z2 Play has arrived in India for a price of Rs 27,999. While the first Moto Z Play smartphone is still selling for Rs 24,999, the second generation, Moto Z2 Play, offers a better design, upgraded hardware and unlocks the known Moto Mod universe. The Moto Z series smartphones essentially focus on the overall "modular" experience rather than just the regular 'specs versus price' comparisons.

The Moto Z2 Play or the older Moto Z Play offer the best only when someone opts for Moto Mod accessories-- the key innovation and highlight.

Also read: Moto Z2 Play Launched in India at Rs 27,999

So, what's new in the Moto Z2 Play and should Moto Z Play users think of upgrading?

WATCH VIDEO: Moto Z2 Play First Look

Design

The new Moto Z2 Play is slightly lighter and slimmer. While the first Moto Z Play offered a glass rear, this one is completely metal. The Moto Z2 Play retains the 3.5mm headphone hack and USB Type-C connector. The new design of the antenna band gives a classy look to the back of the phone. The camera bump will always remind you to buy a Moto Mod. However, there is a free Style Shell to help you take care of that. Also, it will be available in two colours- Grey and Golden.

The Moto Z2 Play.

The Moto Z2 Play is a dual SIM phone with separate SIM card slots and microSD card slot. Both the phones offer the same 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Hardware

While the older Moto Z Play was powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, the Z2 Play run Snapdragon 626 SoC. It's an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz. The new variant offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage instead of 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage in the earlier Moto Z Play.

Compared to the 3,510 mAh battery on the Moto Z Play , the Z2 Play is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery to go along with the slim design.

The Moto Z Play.

Coming to the camera, the older Moto Z Play offered a 16MP f/2.0 PDAF rear camera while the new Z2 Play comes with a 12MP f/1.7 PDAF camera. Both has a 5MP front camera.

Other connectivity features are same including support for NFC.



What's new and should Moto Z Play users upgrade?

Apart from the slim design, which makes the device more handy when used with Moto Mod, the experience on both are similar. Both the Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play offer the same ease and smooth performance of Moto Mods. Moto Z Play owners will not be able to sense the upgrade here but will definitely admire the flagship Moto Z-like design.