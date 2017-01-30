Motorola Brings Secure Android Smartphone For Israeli Army Soldiers

Aimed to keep communications secure, the Israeli army has launched its first smartphone in collaboration with Motorola.

The Israeli army announced the launch in a video on its Twitter feed on Sunday, Times of Israel reported.

The hottest smartphone of 2017 pic.twitter.com/dQknX0XmfD — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) January 29, 2017

According to the video, the device has both 4G and military networks which would enable the soldiers to securely send classified visuals and footage from the field.

The new smartphone, developed after Israel Defense Forces signed a $100 million contract with Motorola Solutions in January 2014 to produce new encrypted smartphones, would serve military personnel for the next 15 years.

At that time, the IDF had said that the smartphones would include a touchscreen, GPS and an 8MP camera, however, no specific information was provided during the launch.

The device is reportedly waterproof, dirt-resistant and will have a battery that can last for up to 400 minutes of talk time and 500 minutes on standby.

Theses smartphones would replace the "Mountain Rose" phone system used by the IDF which were also developed by Motorola Solutions.