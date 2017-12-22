Motorola Christmas Sale: Get Heavy Discounts on Moto Z2, Moto G 5S, Moto C And More

Motorola has announced Motorola Christmas sale on its device across company’s retail stores or Moto Hubs. The smartphones which receive discounts includes Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5S, Moto M 3G, Moto M 4G, Moto G5, Moto E4 and Moto C. Interested customers can avail these limited period discounts on Moto smartphones until December 30.Moto Z2 Play is available at Rs 24,999, down from its original price Rs 27,999. Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design instead of the glass rear of the older Moto Z Play. The Moto Z2 Play is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor. The phone offers 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and weighs a little less than 150 grams. It isn't water-proof but, can take a few splashes. The Moto Z2 Play runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It features a 12MP, f/1.7 PDAF primary camera with dual-tone Flash along with a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera with flash. There is a fingerprint scanner on the front bottom-bezel and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.Moto G5s get Rs 1,000 off and is available at Rs 12,999. Moto G5s Plus is officially the first smartphone from the house of Motorola to feature a dual-lens rear camera. Both the smartphones run stock Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. The Moto G5s offers a 5.2-inch Full HD display (protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3) with a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 450 MHz Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. At the back, there is a 16-megapixel phase detection autofocus (PDAF), f/2.0 aperture rear camera with LED flash along with a 5-megapixel front camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the front and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.Moto G5 is available at Rs 8,999 during the sale period after a price cut of Rs 1,000. Moto G5 includes a 13-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF). On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, Octa-core processor and Android 7.0 Nougat. Moto G5 is expected to launch in India on March 15 along with its bigger variant, Moto G5 Plus. The phone will be available in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colour options.Moto M 4G is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 (Rs 2,000 off), while the Moto M 3G is available for Rs 11,999. The Moto M is a mid-range smartphone with a unibody design that sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back. It is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor and comes in two memory options- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM for Rs 17,999. Both the versions support up to 128GB microSD cards. The smartphone sports a 16 MP rear camera with dual LED flash along with an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE and has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type C, 3.5mm and Bluetooth v4.1.Moto C smartphones get a discount of Rs 500 and is available at Rs 5,499. Moto C is Powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737m processor with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (up to 32GB expandable), the dual-SIM Moto C supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. The smartphone offers a 5MP front camera with LED Flash along with a 2MP selfie camera. Available in White and Black colour options, the Moto C is powered by a 2,350 mA battery and runs stock Android 7.0 Nougat operating system The Moto C comes with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels along with other regular connectivity options.Moto E4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with a single-SIM slot (Nano). It sports a 5-inch HD 720x1280 pixels display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor or a Snapdragon 427 chipset (depending upon the carrier in the US) coupled with 2GB of RAM.The device has 16GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. It is being said that the devices sold outside North America will be powered by MediaTek MTK6737M chipsets.In terms of camera specs, the Moto E4 has an 8-megapixel rear sensor with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, and single-LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, single-LED flash, and a beautification mode. The smartphone is powered by a 2,800mAh removable battery. Connectivity options on the Moto E4 include Wi-Fi 802.11n, Micro USB port, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, and 4G support.