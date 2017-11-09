Motorola Confirms Moto X4 to be Flipkart Exclusive; to Launch on Nov 13

Motorola has recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphone in India – the Moto X4 will be a Flipkart exclusive. The dual camera lens device will be unveiled at an event scheduled for November 13 and will support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants as a highlight. First unveiled at IFA 2017, the Moto X4 is expected to launch amongst various launch offers and exchange deals by Flipkart.As for its specifications, the Moto X4 sports a metal unibody design with a 5.2-inch Full-HD display having 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Moto X4 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs the Android 7.1 Nougat OS and will be getting the Android Oreo update soon.The dual camera setup on the Moto X4 includes a 12-megapixel dual auto-focus lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The setup enables modes like depth detection, depth effects, ultra-wide-angle photos, selective focus and more. On the front, the Moto X4 carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.The Motorola smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Additional features on the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel in the front, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C connectivity and a single nano-SIM slot.While the Moto X4 is globally priced at EUR 399, it is expected to carry a price tag close to Rs 25,000 to India.