Motorola Diwali Offer: Up to Rs 4500 Discount on Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M, Moto Z2 Play
Motorola is offering discounts and other offers on its smartphones this Diwali. Check out the Moto smartphones under discount during the festive season.
Motorola has announced Diwali offers on Moto smartphones. Representative Image. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Motorola has put up Diwali festive season sale for Moto lovers in India. The Lenovo owned smartphone brand has announced discounts on four of its smartphone offerings in a tweet today. In addition to the discounts, the Moto smartphones will also come with Jio data offers and EMI options.
Motorola is offering discounts on Moto E4, Moto M, Moto Z2 Play and Moto G5. The Moto smartphones will be available for purchase at the following price points:
Moto E4 – Rs 8,199 (
Rs 8,999)
Moto G5 – Rs 10,999 (
Rs 12,599)
Moto M – Rs 12,999 (
Rs 16,999)
Moto Z2 Play – Rs 24,999 (
Rs 29,499)
The Diwali offers on the Motorola smartphones can be availed from October 14 to October 21. Motorola is also offering 100GB additional Jio data bundled with the smartphones. These Diwali deals can only be availed from offline Motorola stores.
