Motorola Invites Developers to Join Mods Ecosystem

Inviting innovative ideas to develop Moto Mods, US technology firm Motorola Mobility (a Lenovo Brand) is organising "Moto Collide" -- an event to help developers contribute to the Mods ecosystem and fund their own -- in Bengaluru on January 25.

The company will share the Moto Mods Development Kit (MDK) allowing developers to come up with better ideas, it said in a statement on Friday.

With Moto Mods, a smartphone transforms into a camera with optical zoom, a movie projector, a boombox and more. Moto Mods were launched in 2016 along with Moto Z smartphone.

"We plan to share the Moto Mods Development Kit (MDK) with the world, allowing people everywhere to contribute to the ecosystem by bringing their own Moto Mods to life," the company added.

At "Moto Collide", start-ups and experienced developers can interact with different partners across hardware, software, manufacturing and product development teams.

