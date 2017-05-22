Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More

Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled the Moto C and Moto C Plus Android phones. Earlier, the Moto C range was leaked on Twitter by famous leakster Evan Blass.

It is pertinent to note that Moto C and Moto C Plus would now represent the budget line-up of Motorola and would replace the popular Moto E range of smartphones.

Both Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones will be available beginning this spring across Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, according to the company.

Reports suggest that the 3G variant of Moto C will start at €89 (roughly Rs 6,200) with 1GB RAM/8GB storage while the 4G version of Moto C will start at €99 (around Rs 6,999) with 1GB RAM/8GB storage.

The Moto C Plus starts at €119 (around Rs 8,400) with 1GB RAM/16GB.

In terms of specifications, Moto C features a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution. It packs a MediaTek quad-core processor, has a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera.

The Moto C is powered by a 2,350mAh removable battery and runs Android 7 Nougat. The smartphone will be introduced in four colours: Starry Black, Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, and Fine Gold.

Meanwhile, the Moto C Plus also sports a 5-inch display but with an HD resolution which is 1280 x 720 pixels. This one is also powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset.

The Moto C Plus packs a much bigger 4,000mAh removable battery, and runs Android 7 Nougat as well.