Motorola Moto C With Android Nougat OS Now Available For Rs 5,999

The Moto C budget smartphone is finally available in India for a price of Rs 5,999. Powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737m processor with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (up to 32GB expandable), the dual-SIM Moto C supports 4G VoLTE connectivity.

The smartphone offers a 5MP front camera with LED Flash along with a 2MP selfie camera. Available in White and Black colour options, the Moto C is powered by a 2,350 mA battery and runs stock Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Also read: It's Official: Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android Smartphones to Launch in India on June 13

The Moto C comes with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels along with other regular connectivity options. The smartphone will be available in brick-and-mortar stores as well.