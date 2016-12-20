Motorola Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4 Play Get Cheaper on Amazon India

Amazon India is offering limited period discounts on the Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Moto G4 Play smartphones along with cash back and exchange offers. The Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Moto G4 Play smartphones are now available on Amazon India at an attractive price of Rs 10,499, Rs 12,499, and Rs 8,499 respectively.

In order to promote cashless payments, Amazon India is also offering Amazon Gift Cards worth Rs 1,000 for payments made by net-banking, credit cards, or debit cards.

Standard Chartered Bank will offer an additional discount of 10 percent for purchases made by its credit and debit cards while HDFC Bank will offer an additional 5 percent off. The cash back offer is valid between December 20 and January 20.

Amazon India is also offering exchange offers in select regions for these Moto smartphones.

Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 users in India started receiving Android Nougat update on December 13. The update was announced in October this year. The roll out, it was learnt, would happen in batches.

The latest Android 7.0 Nougat brings in improvements to the Moto users with new and improved multitasking features, better notification controls and an efficient data saver along with other battery features.

The latest firmware also upgrades the on-the-go Doze mode, the split-screen, among several others. The company has also warned users that they will not be able to downgrade to a previous software version once the Android Nougat update is installed.

