Moto G5 Plus Smartphone Revealed Before MWC Launch

With the Moto G5 being confirmed to be launched at MWC later this month, the image of the upcoming smartphone by Lenovo-owned Moto has been leaked in a Weibo post. The image hints that the Moto G5 Plus will come with a metal finish and might feature a completely new design compared to other Moto G smartphones. The round rear camera module, as shown in the leaked image, reminds of the flagship Moto Z.

Reports highlight that the Moto G5 Plus will sport an all-metal body with a fingerprint scanner in the front while the Moto G5 may not feature a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5 Plus will house a 5.5-inch display and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. The phone will sport 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a 3,080 mAh battery.The device will support 4G VoLTE.

The company also plans to get the phone to India sooner than expected. According to sources, the Moto G5 Plus will launch in India in March 2017 at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The company has not yet commented on the exact date of launch for the Indian market.

