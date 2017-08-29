Moto G5s Plus First Impressions Review: Moto G5 Plus With Dual-lens Camera

The first Moto phone with dual-lens camera is here—the Moto G5s Plus. The handset is very similar to the Moto G5 Plus, which was launched in March. The major highlight of the Moto G5s Plus is the dual-lens rear camera which offers depth effect (like in the iPhone 7 Plus) and selective Black & White photos. Apart from this, the Moto G5s Plus has minor spec upgrades for the same price of the Moto G5 Plus. After using the Moto G5s Plus for a day, here are our initial impressions.For most buyers, the Moto G5s Plus will look exactly similar to the older Moto G5 Plus variant. However, the company has included some subtle design tweaks to differentiate the new handset. The Moto G5s Plus is slightly bigger featuring a 5.5-inch display. The camera module housing the dual-lens set up protrudes at the back, like any other recent Moto phones. Overall, the device is slim and lightweight. The metallic body gives a premium feel but could be slippery at times. The fingerprint scanner is fitted at the front and works seamlessly.If you are looking for budget camera phone offering iPhone 7 Plus-like depth effect then the Moto G5s Plus should attract you. Overall, the camera quality is decent but the depth effect could be tricky at times. We can expect further software updates to stabilise the feature going ahead.There is one RGB sensor and one monochrome sensor in the dual-lens setup. “Both cameras do not only take pictures but also collect data, which allows the software to understand the relative distance of objects within the picture,” explains Moto.You can select where you want to focus, and then add a blur effect to the rest of the objects on the screen. You can also adjust the blur effect while editing in Google Photos.There is something called Selective black & white that allows you choose an area in the photo which you would like to stay in colour while turning the other areas into black and white.You can also replace the background of a picture with another from a picture in your Google Photos library.There is an 8 MP front camera with LED flash and offers a Panorama Mode along with Beautification Mode.As far as the performance is concerned, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. It’s a smooth performer and is similar to the Moto G5 Plus. The display quality is good but quite reflective. The battery life is not that great and you can expect a maximum of just one day. Stock Android 7.1 Nougat makes the experience better when compared to its competitors.For those you have got the Moto G5 Plus, there is very little to even think of upgrading to the Moto G5s Plus. Of course, the same price of Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5s Plus will surely disappoint early Moto G5 Plus buyers. For those looking at buying a new smartphone with dual-lens rear camera for under Rs 20,000, the Moto G5s Plus appears to be a good deal. As far as the dual-lens camera competition is concerned there is the Honor 6X, Honor 8, Coolpad Cool Play 6 and not to forget Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi 5X for around Rs 15,000 very soon in India.The Moto G5s Plus with stock Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage makes a good deal for the price of Rs 15,999. The handset manages to please us initially with its prowess.